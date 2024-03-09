New resource center aimed at helping local families with financial struggles celebrates opening

CHARLOTTE — A center aimed at increasing access to resources for the community celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

The brand-new community center is inside Derita Presbyterian Church off West Sugar Creek Road.

Resources provided there include a technology lab that allows adults to fill out paperwork, participate in financial literacy courses, and more.

The center also has a section where residents can pick up free, essential items from bedding to clothes to hygiene care.

“The clothes closet holds different items inside of it like baby items, there’s pampers, there’s wipes, there’s strollers inside there. We’ve got pajamas for men, families, kids, anything a family may need, face towels and stuff, we also have a small food pantry,” Janette Kinard, found of Champion House of Care, said.

The main goal of this new community resource center is to help families facing economic struggles in the I-85 and Sugar Creek Corridor.

