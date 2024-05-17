New restaurant at former EpiCentre to dish up Southern comfort food

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Kevin Kelley believes his namesake venture dishes up America’s greatest comfort food. He’s ready to stand behind that as Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is set to open in uptown Charlotte on June 1.

Reservations for the first day of business are already full, with just a handful available the following days.

“It’s a big statement. It’s a bold statement and it’s one that I believe Charlotte will come to accept,” he says.

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant will be at Queen City Quarter, formerly the EpiCentre. It’s located in a prime corner spot, opposite the Omni Charlotte and Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte and in close proximity to the NBA arena.

