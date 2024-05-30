New restaurant at former EpiCentre puts on finishing touches

CHARLOTTE — Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is almost ready for its debut.

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant is slated to open in uptown on June 1. It is at Queen City Quarter, formerly the EpiCentre. It’s snagged a corner spot, opposite the Omni Charlotte Hotel and The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte.

Charlotte’s burgeoning hospitality market and diversity made the city attractive for the brand, says Natasha Roberts-Wong, assistant general manager. Kelley — a lawyer-turned-restaurateur — is behind the concept, which has restaurants in Dallas, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

“The brand is already known,” says Roberts-Wong. “People who have traveled are anticipating that and know what to expect.”

Kitchen + Kocktails delivers elevated comfort food and craft cocktails.

