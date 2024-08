CHARLOTTE — Yafo Kitchen has set its sights on Ballantyne.

FS Food Group CEO Frank Scibelli signed a lease today for a 2,600-square-foot space at 15105 John J. Delaney Drive. That space was formerly home to J.J.’s Red Hots, which closed during the pandemic.

Yafo should open in early 2025, Scibelli says.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

