CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians will still be able to use plastic bags.

The new state budget stops cities from restricting or charging customers for single-use plastic items like bags or containers.

The law also applies to styrofoam.

For cities that were considering banning plastic bags, like Asheville, this law will have a large impact.

(WATCH BELOW: Trashed or transformed? 9 Investigates the secret life of plastic recycling)

Trashed or transformed? 9 Investigates the secret life of plastic recycling

©2023 Cox Media Group