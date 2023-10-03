New state law strips NCHSAA of power

RALEIGH — The commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association fears that Senate Bill 452, which became law on Monday, strips the organization’s power to create and enforce rules for its member schools.

Commissioner Que Tucker raised concerns over issues, which include playoff structure and the NCHSAA’s ability to issue grants.

“If we go away, or if we’re not that organization, then there still has to be someone who is determining eligibility,” Tucker said at a news conference. “There has to be someone who is putting in place the administrative rules.”

North Carolina Sen. Todd Johnson, R-Cabarrus, Union, told our partners at The Charlotte Observer the bill provides the transparency and oversight he believes is desperately needed.

The new law takes effect in July 2024.

