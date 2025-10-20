New surgical practice in Statesville now accepting referrals

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell Health System announced the opening of Iredell General Surgery in Statesville Monday, where Dr. Richard A. Cheek III will begin seeing patients soon.

According to a release from the Iredell Health System, Dr. Cheek, who is board certified in general surgery and certified in DaVinci robotic surgery, will begin seeing patients aged 14 and older at the new practice on East Broad Street by mid-October.

“I am a straight shooter and will speak plainly without using confusing or unnecessary medical jargon,” Cheek said, emphasizing his approach to patient care.

Dr. Cheek completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Georgia, attended medical school at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, and finished his residency in general surgery at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He chose his specialty because of his passion for hands-on work and helping others, aiming to resolve patient issues quickly and with minimal risk.

Outside of his professional life, Dr. Cheek is married and enjoys woodworking and car enthusiasm, alongside caring for his three dogs.

Iredell General Surgery is now accepting new referrals, providing the community with access to Dr. Cheek’s expertise and patient-centered approach.

VIDEO: Novant Health expands residency programs in Charlotte

Novant Health expands residency programs in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group