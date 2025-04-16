New technology aids deputies in defusing dangerous situations

The first deployment of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office robot resulted in a peaceful surrender on Monday.

Deputies said they responded to a mental health crisis at a local apartment complex.

“You’re seeing that technology can replace human risk,” said Rowan County Sheriff J. Travis Allen.

The Special Response Team, along with negotiators, communicated with the victim by phone. However, they eventually stopped responding.

That’s when the decision was made to deploy a robot, which allowed deputies to see inside the unit without physically walking in.

“In the old days, when you lined up a SWAT team and you rushed in, sometimes you were pushing the issue. Sometimes you’re putting your deputies in harm’s way. You’re putting citizens in harm’s way,” said Allen.

The robot is equipped with a 360 camera view and a microphone, which allows deputies to de-escalate a situation by having a simple conversation.

“If there was a perfect scenario in a person having a crisis that we were able to help—by use of this technology,” said Allen.

The sheriff believes this tool could ultimately save lives.

“I want other municipalities, other city councils, and other county commissioners to see your office needs these things. This is really, in the modern age, how you protect your citizens,” Allen expressed.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the department received funding from a state grant in 2023. They then used that money to purchase the robot last summer.

