New town home community coming to Lake Norman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Artisan at Lake Norman, a new town home rental community located in the Lake Norman submarket of Charlotte, is set to begin vertical construction this spring by Center Park Group, on behalf of The Widewaters Group, marking the team’s first project together.

Center Park Group, a leading general contractor in build-to-rent (BTR) development across the Southeast, will oversee construction of all 187 townhomes at Artisan at Lake Norman, delivering the community to Widewaters upon completion. Vertical construction is scheduled to begin late April 2026, and CPG anticipates to deliver the first homes in Q4, 2026.

Located on approximately 29.59 acres at the intersection of U.S. Highway 21 and Norman Ridge Lane in Iredell County, Artisan at Lake Norman will offer a mix of two- and three-story townhomes ranging from 1,549 to 2,062 square feet. The community will feature three- and four-bedroom floor plans, each with 2.5 bathrooms and one- or two-car garages.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: I-77’s notorious congestion near Lake Norman plagues thousands. Is there a solution?

I-77’s notorious congestion near Lake Norman plagues thousands. Is there a solution?

©2026 Cox Media Group