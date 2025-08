GASTONIA — The town of Cramerton has received a $500,000 grant to begin work on greenway extensions that will connect it to McAdenville.

The project, which will cost more than $2 million to complete, is fully funded by grants, according to Cramerton Mayor Nelson Wills.

Mayor Wills said he hopes the town will be able to start the project by the end of the year, our partners at the Gaston Gazette reported.

