New warrants filed against SC homebuilder dozens say ripped them off

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Six new warrants have been filed against a York County homebuilder who dozens have accused of ripping them off.

Christian Novellino is accused of taking money from families and failing to build their new homes.

Action 9 has investigated Novellino and his company, Constructing Up, since 2022.

Last week, the York County Sheriff’s Office served him with 12 warrants for breach of trust. They say since news of his arrest broke, dozens of other families have called with claims against him.

This weekend, deputies served Novellino with six more warrants.

Officials say they expect that number to grow.

With the additional warrants, a judge raised Novellino’s bond from $600,000 to $800,000. Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned he was still in jail on Monday.

