New Year’s Eve crash closes multiple lanes on I-85 in north Charlotte; three taken to hospital

CHARLOTTE — A car crash sent three people to the hospital and closed multiple southbound lanes on I-85 in north Charlotte on Sunday.

Officials say the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on I-85 near Graham Street and originally closed four of the five lanes.

According to MEDIC, three people were taken to the hospital, all with serious injuries.

Charlotte Fire crews are responding to multiple vehicle accidents across the Charlotte area tonight. Please stay safe this New Year’s Eve, so you and those you love make it home alive. pic.twitter.com/tJKWAXW5g7 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 31, 2023

At the scene, our crew saw heavy backups causing congestion on the majority of the interstate.

Crews were able to clear the crash just before 8 p.m.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information about the cause of the crash and the people involved.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

