Newest Huntersville comissioner uses family name as driving force in campaign

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — There’s new blood in the Huntersville Town Hall.

One of the newest commissioners, Amanda Dumas, has called Huntersville home for more than a decade and was one of those elected during a blue wave.

Her success in this race was a 180 turn. She was considering leaving North Carolina to find care for her son, not to mention the creative, colorful ways some residents have used her name, Dumas.

But instead of letting the unique name-calling hinder her campaign, she took a creative approach.

“Like it’s all in the name. And I thought, you know, I, we’ve lived with this name,” Dumas said, “My family’s lived with his name forever. And we’ve heard those types of jokes forever. Let’s just own it if they’re gonna call me that.”

>>> Tune in to The Political Beat at 12:35 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. on Ch. 9 and 10:35 p.m. on TV 64 as Dumas unveils Huntersville’s next steps.

(WATCH BELOW: A look at North Carolina’s major political races in 2024)

A look at North Carolina's major political races in 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group