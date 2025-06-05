Newly retired NASCAR driver lists Mooresville estate for $7.5M

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A newly retired NASCAR driver is looking to sell his Lake Norman estate for $7.5 million.

Martin Truex Jr., who spent his last six seasons with Huntersville-based Joe Gibbs Racing, listed that European-style home in Mooresville for sale on May 23. Located on 4.82 acres in the Northwood neighborhood, the entire property spans more than 14,000 square feet.

The main home features a chef’s kitchen, a primary suite with a two-story closet and spa-like bathroom as well as a walk-out finished basement with a retro-style theater, exercise room, game area and custom bar, according to listing details.

Outdoors, the gated property includes a resort-style, infinity-edge pool with a waterfall and hot tub, a fire pit, a covered dining area with a built-in grill, multiple lounge areas and a private dock with a boat lift. There’s also a carriage house and plenty of garage parking.

