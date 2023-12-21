NewStar Asset Management buys land near Mountain Island Lake for townhome project

MOUNTAIN ISLAND LAKE, N.C. — An Atlanta-based investment and asset management firm has established a new residential land development business. One of its first projects will be in Charlotte.

Earlier this month, an entity affiliated with NewStar Asset Management acquired 39 acres in northwest Charlotte for nearly $2.6 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The site was acquired through the newly launched NewStar Equity Lot Finance. The land is being planned for the development of 126 townhomes. NewStar has partnered with Red Cedar Development LLC on the project, which is called Preservation Point.

The project site is at Brookshire Boulevard and Mountain Island Drive. It is just over a mile from Interstate 485 and is near the waterfront of Mountain Island Lake.

More details on the project can be found here.

