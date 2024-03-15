Newton man convicted after attacking patient inside medical facility

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Newton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for choking and beating another patient in February 2023 inside a medical center.

Video showed Joseph Lee Rosales, 23, and another man were watching TV on Feb. 24, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, officials said.

Rosales walked up behind the victim, put him in a chokehold, and pulled him to the center of the room.

The victim appeared to have lost consciousness and slumped to the floor, according to court records.

He then punched the man repeatedly in the face, which didn’t stop until another patient alerted the staff.

The victim had to have surgery. His father said the attack changed his life and is not the same person.

Rosales offered an apology to the family.

“I’d like to apologize to the family for the pain and suffering I’ve caused. I wish I could take it back,” Rosales said.

Rosales was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He will serve six to eight years behind bars.













