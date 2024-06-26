Newton police officer involved in serious crash

NEWTON, N.C. — The highway patrol is investigating a serious crash involving a Newton police officer.

The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday on Northwest Boulevard in Newton.

Police say the officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call and was running emergency traffic when witnesses say a minivan pulled out in front of the officer’s patrol SUV.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with someone who saw the crash happen. She says the officer did have his blue lights and siren on at the time of the wreck.

“I don’t know why because the siren was loud and the lights were on,” said Jacqueline Alanis Santos. “I could hear it coming way before I saw it.”

Police say the officer and two people from the minivan went to the hospital but none of their injuries are serious.

