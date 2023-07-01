Newtown announces May, June ‘Yard of the Month’ winners

NEWTON, N.C. — Residents in Newton are getting two green thumbs up for maintaining beautiful lawns, flower beds, and gardens in the city.

The Newton Appearance Commission announced the May and June winners of the town’s Yard of the Month award on Friday.

Ashley Fuller won the Yard of the Month award for May. Her home on South College Avenue has flower beds in different colors like red, yellow, orange, blue, and purple. The appearance commission also noted Fuller’s well-maintained lawn as her reason for winning.

Erica and Matt Isenhour were named the winners of June’s Yard of the Month award. Their 19th-century home on West 8th Street was once the home of Erica’s grandmother.

The house has colorful flower boxes on the porch railings and additional flower beds surrounding the house, and the Isenhours have planted more shrubs and flowers in the yard.

Erica Isenhour said hostas are her favorites, just like her grandmother.

