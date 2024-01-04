Next phase of historic mill’s remake in Gastonia moving forward

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia City Council has approved incentives to pave the way for a long-awaited second phase of Loray Mill’s revitalization.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the mayor and council voted 6-1 to approve an incentives agreement with Loray Mill owner TriBridge Residential. The Atlanta-based real estate firm, which acquired Loray Mill in 2022, is proposing an investment of $32 million to add more residential units and complete the redevelopment of the mill building at 300 S. Firestone St.

TriBridge’s Josh McPherson presented the developer’s plans for the mill at this week’s meeting and fielded questions from council members. He said TriBridge aims to begin construction before the end of the year.

McPherson added that the building needs significant structural improvements and abatement before construction of the apartments begins.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Developer wants to charge Fort Mill homebuyers $1,700+ for infrastructure

Developer wants to charge Fort Mill homebuyers $1,700+ for infrastructure

©2024 Cox Media Group