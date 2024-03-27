NFL adopts new kickoff rule

Kickoffs in the NFL have been a hot topic for years and the league hopes to have a Goldilocks solution.

The old kickoffs were too dangerous because violent collisions led to injuries.

The new kickoffs were considered boring. The NFL moved up the kickoff line to increase touchbacks and it worked too well; 78% of kickoffs were touchbacks.

A new rule was adopted on Tuesday.

The kicking team will be on the receiving team’s 40-yard line.

The receiving team is on the 35.

Two returners hang back for the kick, which needs to fall inside the 20-yard line and in front of the goal line.

The blocking begins when the ball is caught or hits the ground.

The ball goes to the 40-yard line when kickers miss that landing zone.

That means no more touchbacks or surprise onside kicks.

The idea is to bring some action back to the start of the game safely.

