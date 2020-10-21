Activities at Charlotte church event tied to 50 COVID-19 cases lasted all week, health officials say

“We are aware that there were convocation activities throughout the week. Following initial case investigations, it was determined that the early cases were most likely connected to the larger events held on Saturday and Sunday. As the case count has grown, we are aware of additional cases likely connected to smaller events that occurred during the week. We are currently attempting to trace contacts for all cases who participated in any of the activities. Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend anyone who participated in any of these events to closely monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested as soon as possible.”