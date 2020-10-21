Activities at Charlotte church event tied to 50 COVID-19 cases lasted all week, health officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials said Tuesday evening that 50 positive COVID-19 cases are now tied to a two-day convocation event at the United House of Prayer for All People.
Those numbers include attendees and close contacts. In addition to the positive cases, 75 contacts are also in quarantine.
Officials at Mecklenburg County’s board of commissioners meeting Tuesday night said five of the people who tested positive live in a nursing home.
On Saturday, Channel 9 reported that at least nine positive cases of COVID-19 may have been connected with the event held earlier at the west Charlotte church, the Mecklenburg County Health Department said.
Then on Monday, officials reported 23 positive cases were tied to the church event.
Health officials urged anyone who attended the event at United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road on Oct. 10 and 11 should be tested.
One man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he didn’t feel comfortable going to the event.
“I decided because of health reasons in my family, I wasn’t going there," he said. “It should have never been held. It was just too many people."
On Tuesday though, county health officials confirmed to Channel 9 that the convocation activities lasted throughout the week at the United House of Prayer, not just that two-day period.
On Tuesday, the county sent Channel 9 the following statement:
“We are aware that there were convocation activities throughout the week. Following initial case investigations, it was determined that the early cases were most likely connected to the larger events held on Saturday and Sunday. As the case count has grown, we are aware of additional cases likely connected to smaller events that occurred during the week. We are currently attempting to trace contacts for all cases who participated in any of the activities. Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend anyone who participated in any of these events to closely monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested as soon as possible.”
Commissioner Vilma Leake said she often attends the church.
“The house of prayer is special for me because it’s one of our faith communities, and I have been attending that faith community since I was on the school board for 10 years," she said.
Leake and health officials said leaders at the church took significant steps to ensure mask wearing and social distancing, but it was difficult to enforce. Now, Leake is just hoping to get anyone who was there the help they need.
“Testing is available free of charge through the county," she said.
Free COVID-19 testing was offered last Sunday at StarMed Health on Tuckaseegee Road.
So far, this appears to be the highest number of cases from a single event in the county.
Channel 9 has been trying to get in contact with church officials for days but have not heard back.
No other details have been released at this point.
Initial statement from the Health Department:
"On October 16 and 17, Public Health identified through case investigations at least 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents who participated in Convocation at the United House of Prayer for All People (2321 Beatties Ford Road) the prior weekend (10/10 – 10/11).
"The planners made significant efforts to ensure mask-wearing and social distancing among the hundreds of attendees at the indoor and outdoor events; however, enforcement was limited and attendees were not always in compliance. As of today, Public Health is investigating more than 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among attendees and their close contacts.
“Public Health advises anyone who attended these events to closely monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested.
For general questions about COVID-19 or COVID-19 testing, call 980-314-9400. Public Health also wants to remind everyone that COVID-19 spreads easily, especially during gatherings with limited masking or social distancing. It is important that we all continue to practice the 3 W’s and avoid gatherings to prevent further spread in our community.
Editor’s note: Initially, it was reported in this article the church sent a statement when in fact, it was the Mecklenburg County Health Department that issued the statement.
