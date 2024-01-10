Nine Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in December

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of December, according to data pulled Jan. 8 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 722 such establishments, nine of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in December that have since been reinspected, the updated score will be noted in the summary.

Establishments that scored below an “A” last month range from the kitchen at an uptown hotel to a NoDa eatery to a mobile food operation.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Inspector finds live roaches in meat grinder at Chinese food restaurant in Charlotte

Inspector finds live roaches in meat grinder at Chinese food restaurant in Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group