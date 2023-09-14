No charges for driver who hit Belmont 4-year-old

BEMONT, N.C. — The driver who hit a 4-year-old boy after he ran into traffic won’t be facing any charges, according to the Belmont Police Department (BPD).

According to BPD Captain Matt Sherill, the incident happened on Kenner Boulevard near Parkdale Drive just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

Police told Channel 9 Gaston County bureau reporter Ken Lemon that the crash was unavoidable. The boy was running across the road with his siblings when he was hit.

The 4-year-old was treated at Levine Children’s Hospital.

Officers said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators after the accident.

