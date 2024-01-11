No charges filed against driver after man hit, killed by SUV in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was hit and killed by an SUV on Wednesday, the Hickory Police Department said.

Investigators said around 6:40 p.m., 56-year-old Michael Allen Squire was crossing Catawba Valley Boulevard Southeast when he was hit by a 2014 Cadillac SRX.

Squire died at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the Cadillac called 911 to report the crash from the scene, police said.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver as of Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Wienbrock at 828-328-5551 or email him at jwienbrock@hickorync.gov.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 killed, 1 hurt when Mustang crashes following chase, troopers say)

1 killed, 1 hurt when Mustang crashes following chase, troopers say





©2024 Cox Media Group