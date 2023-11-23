No harm, no fowl: Local turkey pardoned from Thanksgiving dinner

CHARLOTTE — A local turkey sure felt like a lucky duck when he was saved and pardoned the day before Thanksgiving.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said the turkey was raised as a house pet and was going to be sold to be killed.

Luckily for the turkey, someone intervened, bought him and brought him to the Rescue and saved him from the dinner table.

The Rescue says he’s really affectionate with people and is an expressive fowl.

If you’re interested in supporting him and the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, you can donate through their website or through payment apps listed on the Facebook post above.

