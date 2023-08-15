‘No Labels’ movement says it could offer independent presidential ticket in 2024 FILE - John Holman, of Denver, Colo., right, and others with the group "No Labels" take part in a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 18, 2011. North Carolina voters could have another presidential ticket to choose from in 2024 now that state election officials have formally granted the “No Labels” movement a spot on the ballot. The State Board of Elections voted 4-1 on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, to recognize the No Labels Party as an official North Carolina party following a successful petition effort. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)