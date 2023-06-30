‘No matter what’: NC mother of 5 battles rare form of cancer

Jennifer Pervis was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer and has been fighting for her life.

Doctors told the mother of five she went into remission in March, but the cancer came back two months later.

Pervis, of Johnston County, is now awaiting a trip to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for more aggressive treatment.

She said she’s fighting Stage 4 cancer to see her oldest child graduate from high school.

“We’re desperate to get there because I’m desperate for, at least, time,” Pervis said.

Her family started selling T-shirts and bracelets with the slogan “#NoMatterWhat.”

They’re hoping to raise money for her treatment in Texas.

“I know that I’m going to heaven and I’m okay with it, but I just want my children to be OK,” Pervis said. “They are my everything and I know being a parent is so hard and they think I’m hard on them but that’s because I want them to be great members of society.”

