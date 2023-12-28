No one hurt after fire tears through University City home

CHARLOTTE — It took two local fire departments to put out a fire at a house in University City on Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire began just after 10:30 p.m. on University City Boulevard, near I-485 Inner.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 10800 block University City Blvd. Harrisburg Fire and Charlotte Fire firefighters controlled the blaze in 19 minutes. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/TD1fhHLUg0 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 28, 2023

Responding CFD crews say they saw heavy fire showing from the home once they got there.

Firefighters from CFD and the Harrisburg Fire Department worked together to control the flames in about 19 minutes.

CFD says there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of and damage done by the fire are currently under investigation.

