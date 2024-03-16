No smoke alarms in apartment that caught fire from unattended cooking

CHARLOTTE — A person lost their home to a fire that started when they left food on the stovetop, fire investigators say.

Charlotte Fire Department said the fire began around 9:15 a.m. Firefighters say smoke billowing out of the apartment when they reached the 1400 block of Springmont Lane.

Dozens of firefighters fought to control the fire in 11 minutes. After investigating, they found that the fire was caused by “unattended cooking on stove top.”

They say there were no smoke detectors in the home.

About $65,000 worth of property was lost, and the Red Cross is helping the resident.

No one was injured in the fire.

(WATCH: Firefighter killed in Union County wreck)

Firefighter killed in Union County wreck





©2024 Cox Media Group