NoDa apartment complex sued for alleged racial discrimination

CHARLOTTE — A NoDa apartment complex is facing a discrimination lawsuit, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The suit claims Camden NoDa discriminated against an applicant based on her race in 2023.

It says the complex rejected her application because of a misdemeanor assault conviction that was nearly five years old at the time.

The suit also claims that the third-party screening process that the complex used had a disparate impact on Black applicants.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee filed the suit on the woman’s behalf.

It said the complex violated the federal Fair Housing Act, as well as local and state housing laws.

Channel 9 has reached out to the complex for a statement but has not heard back.

