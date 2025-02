HICKORY, N.C. — A fire on the side of Interstate 40 near Hickory shut down a ramp starting around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire is located off of US-321 headed South in Catawba County near Mile Marker 43.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced the ramp reopened around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday.

No further information has been provided at this time.

WATCH: JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport on warrant out of Huntersville

JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport on warrant out of Huntersville

©2025 Cox Media Group