Nonprofit gifts 10-year-old girl’s family with life-changing present

FORT MILL, S.C. — All Things Possible Medical Fundraising gave a 10-year-old girl and her Fort Mill family a van that is wheelchair accessible.

Lena Belvin said her daughter, Pharah, has a rare chromosome deletion, which limits her mobility.

Belvin must lift Pharah and their wheelchair into their SUV, which isn’t easy because of its heavy weight.

“Sometimes we’re late to appointments just because of this chair,” the mother said.

The wheelchair ramp that goes to the new van makes trips to the doctor’s office more efficient.

“Wheelchair vans are not your average vehicle and people don’t realize how needed they are,” said Lisa Sexton, the executive director at All Things Possible.

Sexton said her nonprofit has given seven wheelchairs to families this year.

“A $40,000 wheelchair van is a lot of money,” Sexton said. “She’s got one income and it’s hers. And that’s it. So, it’s especially difficult, and that’s why this is such a blessing.”

Belvin said a weight had been lifted off her shoulders thanks to All Things Possible.

“Because they really came through for us,” Belvin said. “Something that we really needed.”

