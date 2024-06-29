Nonprofit provides much-needed assistance to family of veteran who died of cancer

SALISBURY, N.C. — A local nonprofit is honoring a Salisbury veteran who lost his fight against an unseen enemy, cancer.

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Richard Kidd died earlier this year, just weeks after his diagnosis.

Family members told Channel 9′s Eli Brand that they were struggling to schedule a service until the Veterans Social Center stepped in to help.

Sandra Kesler-Kidd met her husband, Kidd, on a dating website while he served in Norfolk, Virginia.

“He asked for someone within a 50-mile range, and he was stationed in Norfolk. I live in Salisbury 250 miles away,” Kesler-Kidd said. “And I asked for someone 5-foot-10 or taller with no tattoos. He’s 5-foot-8 and covered in tattoos, but it was love at first sight.”

Kesler-Kidd told Channel 9 that she visited Richard as often as she could and vice versa.

They were married in 2010 in Las Vegas and moved to Salisbury.

“When I would look at Rick, I always felt like he was my best friend and my soulmate,” she said. “I know a lot of people don’t believe in that, but it was like I could look at him and fill my heart.”

Kidd was diagnosed with cancer in March, and he died a few weeks later.

The pain was hard to bear for his wife and putting together a service was just as hard.

One of Kidd’s friends discovered the Veterans Social Center and the organization’s founder, Kenny Hardin, steppe in to take care of everything.

“Kenny somehow picked up the phone and made all that happen within hours,” Kesler-Kidd said.

She said that her family felt special after the act of kindness. However, she also emphasized that as Independence Day approaches, every veteran and their family should feel honored.

“We need to be grateful to everyone who served in whatever way they served,” Kesler-Kidd said.

It’s a creed she will live by to honor her soulmate and everyone else who sacrificed like he did.

The Veterans Social Center will honor Kidd’s life with a lunch on July 6.

