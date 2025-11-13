Nonprofits, businesses unite to help Caldwell County veterans

LENOIR, N.C. — Several organizations and businesses across the Foothills helped hundreds of veterans in Caldwell County on Thursday.

The nonprofit, Veterans Helping Veterans, organized the Winter Stand Down event at the Broyhill Civic Center.

Everything from haircuts to vision screenings along with breakfast and lunch was offered to veterans from across the Foothills.

Counseling services and health assessments were also provided free of charge.

“They need to know that they are appreciated by people in the community,” said Larry McMullen, Vietnam veteran. “Nobody here asks for money. Everybody here volunteers to come.”

The Caldwell County Register of Deeds also offered a discount card to veterans at 75 businesses in the area.

