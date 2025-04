NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is suing the federal government.

The suit is due to attempts to cut millions of dollars in healthcare funding.

Jackson’s office said they were notified that the state was losing $230 million from the United States Health Department.

The AG said the move is unlawful and HHS is required to pay out the funds Congress already promised.

