North Carolina court upholds law giving adults 2-year window to file child sex-abuse lawsuits

North Carolina’s intermediate-level appeals court has upheld a portion of a law that gave adults with child sexual abuse claims two additional years to seek civil damages.

A panel of Court of Appeals judges reversed Tuesday a similarly divided ruling by trial judges whose majority had declared the General Assembly could not revive such a cause of action after the statute of limitations expired.

Child abuse victims effectively have until turning age 21 to file such a lawsuit. But the new law gave people 21 and over time to file such suits in 2020 and 2021. The state Supreme Court likely will have the final say in the matter.

