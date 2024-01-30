North Carolina man faces felony animal cruelty, firearm charges for shooting dog

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested after being accused of being cruel to animals in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told WXLV that they received a report about an injured animal at a home on East Twenty-Third Street last Wednesday.

At the scene, deputies said they found a dog severely bleeding from the mouth. The owner admitted to physically assaulting the animal and claimed he shot the dog following an alleged biting incident.

Deputies told WXLV that the dog’s injuries were too serious for any recovery and to be euthanized. A necropsy confirmed that the dog had been shot in the mouth.

On Monday, a search warrant was executed on the home, and two firearms were seized. The owner of the home, 50-year-old David Lee Sutton, was then arrested, according to deputies.

WXLV reports that Sutton is facing felony animal cruelty charges, as well as two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.

