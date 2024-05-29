North Carolina middle schoolers to compete in national spelling bee

NORTH CAROLINA — Eight middle schoolers from North Carolina will be competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte Observer, that includes two students from Concord, one student from Mooresville, and another student from Clover, South Carolina.

They’re among 245 total spellers who will converge on National Harbor, Maryland for the competition, with competitors drawn from all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Ghana, the Bahamas, and American schools in Europe.

The Spelling Bee Semifinals will air at 8 p.m. on ION, and the finals will air live the following night at 8, according to the observer.

