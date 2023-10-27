North Carolina polar bear dies during breeding transfer to zoo in Kentucky

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina zoo family is mourning the loss of a polar bear after it died from reported cardiac issues, according to reports from WXLV.

Officials said the polar bear, named Payton, was found unresponsive during a breeding transfer to the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky.

An animal veterinarian confirmed the polar bear died Wednesday, according to WXLV.

Payton resided in Asheboro for almost two years.

The zoo told WXLV that a full death investigation would be conducted.

