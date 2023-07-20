North Carolina Republican activists sue for new party elections, claiming rule violations

FILE - The North Carolina Republican Party logo is shown as Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, N.C., June 10, 2023. On Monday, July 17, three North Carolina Republican activists filed suit for new state party leadership elections to be conducted after they say voting procedures and other rules governing last month’s state convention were violated. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) (Chuck Burton/AP)