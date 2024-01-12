North Carolina school districts adjust schedules due to severe weather

NORTH CAROLINA — Several school districts across North Carolina have adjusted their schedules for Friday morning in response to severe weather conditions.

Watauga County Schools announced that they will be operating on a two-hour delay due to the potential for overnight refreezing.

The district said buses will have limited travel routes, and any adjustments will be communicated by 8 a.m.

Ashe County Schools also announced that they will also be operating on a two-hour delay.

Schools in Chester County will be dismissed early due to the threat of severe weather Friday afternoon.

Students are expected to be released at 11:30 a.m., and all afternoon activities have been canceled.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also announced that after-school events and activities will be canceled as well due to predicted inclement weather.

