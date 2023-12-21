North Carolina, South Carolina remain national leaders in population growth

South Carolina took the edge as the nation’s fastest-growing state this year, according to new population estimates from the Census Bureau.

The Palmetto State posted a growth rate of 1.7%, seeing its population rise by an estimated 90,600 people between July 2022 and July 2023, the Census data shows. Its population reached 5.37 million.

That’s followed closely by growth rates of 1.6% in Florida and Texas, both with much larger populations. Florida grew by 365,205 people to an estimated population of 22.61 million, while Texas added 473,453 residents to reach 30.5 million.

North Carolina wasn’t far behind. Its 1.3% growth rate during the year span ranked fifth in the nation. Idaho, also with growth of 1.3%, landed just ahead of the Tar Heel State at No. 4.

Read the full story here.

(WATCH BELOW: Lancaster County school leaders tackle bus woes with Indian Land’s growth)

Lancaster County school leaders tackle bus woes with Indian Land’s growth









©2023 Cox Media Group