North Carolina wins $650M investment, 500-job EV battery plant

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina county on the coast has landed a major economic development project.

Epsilon Advanced Materials, an India-based manufacturer of battery materials, is planning to invest roughly $650 million to build its first North American factory in Brunswick County, the state’s Economic Investment Committee announced on Thursday. The company could create 500 jobs over three years to produce natural and synthetic graphite anode material.

The state of North Carolina is offering $3.4 million worth of Job Development Investment Grant incentives for the project, which the EIC has approved.

Keep reading on the CBJ website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Federal grant to help Charlotte maintain tree canopy)

Federal grant to help Charlotte maintain tree canopy

©2023 Cox Media Group