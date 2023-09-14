North Charleston nonprofit sends response team to assist earthquake survivors in Morocco

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A nonprofit is sending aid to Morocco following a deadly earthquake that devastated the country, according to reports from WCIV.

Water Mission, a Christian engineering company based in North Charleston, announced it is deploying a team to the area.

More than 29,000 people have died since the 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit last week.

Water Mission told WCIV that it will help bring safe water to areas in need.

“Access to safe water is among the most critical needs following a disaster,” Water Mission said in a statement. “It quenches thirst; enables critically needed services like meals, shelter, and medical attention; and helps prevent the spread of waterborne illnesses, which are especially deadly to young children.”

VIDEO: Relief efforts underway following devastating earthquake in Morocco

Relief efforts underway following devastating earthquake in Morocco









©2023 Cox Media Group