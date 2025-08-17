North Charlotte crash seriously injures 1, closes several lanes on I-85

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital following a crash in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

The crash occurred around noon on Interstate 85 at exit 39, near Statesville Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash closed four out of the five lanes from noon until about 1 p.m., when three of the lanes reopened. The right lane remains closed.

MEDIC said one person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

