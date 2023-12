CHARLOTTE — A house in north Charlotte caught fire Saturday night, and officials say the fire started with “improperly discarded smoking material.”

Charlotte Fire Department says they responded to a garage fire at 4200 Springhaven Drive around 6:34 p.m. Saturday.

By 7:04, they said the fire was controlled.

No one was injured in the fire, but the fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damages.

