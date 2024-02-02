North Charlotte road blocked by downed power lines

CHARLOTTE — A north Charlotte road closed Friday morning due to a power line blocking the road.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on North Graham Street, between Interstate 85 and Cannon Avenue.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area. Graham Street was close, as well as the ramp from Interstate 85 South to Graham Street.

Crews said they planned to have everything cleaned up by 4 p.m., in time for rush hour.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, more than 600 customers were without power in the area after a car damaged their equipment. It was expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.

