North Charlotte road shut down due to crash

CHARLOTTE — A crash has caused a road in north Charlotte to be shut down Wednesday morning.

It occurred around 4:30 a.m. on North Graham Street.

Channel 9 crews observed a tractor-trailer surrounded by downed utility lines and a pole leaning onto the roadway.

Barriers were also set up to stop traffic on North Graham Street between Atando Avenue and West Craighead Road.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

