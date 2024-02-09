North Tryon corridor’s stalled development could hinge on uncertain future of Silver Line

CHARLOTTE — Since the North Tryon Vision Plan was unveiled in late 2016, many of the underlying market dynamics that led to key recommendations for long-term development there have changed.

What has changed most, though, is the definition of long-term.

The plan saw the blank canvas of the center city area of North Tryon to be transformed over two decades into a hub of inclusivity and culture, shops and restaurants, and a mix of affordable housing and creative office space filling a 60-acre, 50-square-block area.

Now, that 20-year milestone appears to be a starting point, with the catalyzing event — the eventual (possible) arrival of the $8 billion Silver Line transit project — not even a factor in the report produced by the 16-member committee representing a consortium of 19 entities.

“This is the next frontier for urban development,” says Michael Smith, CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, of the lagging corridor. “But if you stand at the intersection of one of those streets today, I don’t think the aperture is wide enough.”

Today, just a block from a possible transit hub at 11th Street, where the Silver Line and Blue Line would connect, is the curious tale of a hulking, stalled parking deck that stands amid weeds with abandoned concrete pillars once intended to support apartments. Nearby, Mecklenburg County’s Hal Marshall Center has struggled for decades to find a buyer.

Most recently, an out-of-town developer walked away from plans to oversee a large swath of redevelopment of North Tryon.

But despite the challenges, North Tryon still presents an enormous opportunity for redevelopment. Read CBJ’s cover story here for an in-depth look at what the future could hold for this key area.

