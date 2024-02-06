Northlake Mall, American Eagle drop lawsuits filed against each other

CHARLOTTE — Northlake Mall and American Eagle have dropped a pair of fiery lawsuits filed against each other last year.

In September 2022, American Eagle countersued Spinoso Real Estate, which operates the mall. The suit was filed over the store’s closure, saying the mall is now “reminiscent of a warzone.”

Spinoso sued American Eagle and others in late July, alleging that the store vacated and abandoned the premises on April 29, 2022. The original lawsuit said American Eagle had a lease through Jan. 31 of this year.

READ MORE:

In October, the mall sought a 30-day extension to respond to the countersuit so the parties could talk about resolving the case.

In new court filings signed Tuesday, the mall and store said they dismissed both the initial complaint and the counterclaims, agreeing to handle their own legal fees.

Channel 9 has reached out to Northlake and to American Eagle for comment.

(WATCH BELOW: Northlake Mall just got these 8 new stores)

Northlake Mall just got these 8 new stores

©2024 Cox Media Group